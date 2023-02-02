Aion Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $16.90 million and $1.17 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00234771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00098338 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00057174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000434 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

