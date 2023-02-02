Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $22.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.50. 2,988,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.61.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 539,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,858 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $31,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 285,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

