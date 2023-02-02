Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Shares Gap Down to $318.13

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $318.13, but opened at $295.36. Air Products and Chemicals shares last traded at $294.57, with a volume of 257,589 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.79.
Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 7.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.77 and a 200 day moving average of $274.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.
Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.
Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals
In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.
