Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $105.60

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.60 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 109.20 ($1.35), with a volume of 6574157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.30 ($1.44).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 160 ($1.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Airtel Africa Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.05. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 830.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.