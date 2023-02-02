Ajay Ayyappan Sells 2,189 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.13. 213,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,801. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 86.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,328,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $6,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

