Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,616 shares of company stock worth $400,737 and sold 11,863 shares worth $1,077,967. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

