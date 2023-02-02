Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $441.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.10. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Insider Activity at Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 70.53% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $156,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,711.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 618,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,647.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $156,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,523 shares of company stock worth $387,201. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles

