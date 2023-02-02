Aleph Zero (AZERO) Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00005719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $271.33 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 195,788,784 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

