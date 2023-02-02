Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.82 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $206.85. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $1,911,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

