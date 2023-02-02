Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.78.
Shares of ALGN opened at $282.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $552.00.
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
