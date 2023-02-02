Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.78.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $282.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $552.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Align Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.