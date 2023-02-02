Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $55,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,068.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT traded up $12.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 192,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.