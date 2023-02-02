ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Price Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.