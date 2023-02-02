Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.68

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 51629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMOT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $639.57 million, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 136,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

