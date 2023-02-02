Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APYRF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a report on Monday.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

APYRF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.05. 4,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $38.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.