Alpha Family Trust Makes New $261,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded up $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $270.87. 800,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,743. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.48 and its 200 day moving average is $269.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

