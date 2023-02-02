Alpha Family Trust Sells 24,749 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Alpha Family Trust cut its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQGet Rating) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,749 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Block were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Block by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,867,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,302,677. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 2.33.

Block (NYSE:SQGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,717 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,181. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.