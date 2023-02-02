Alpha Family Trust Sells 24,749 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alpha Family Trust cut its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,749 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Block were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Block by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,867,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,302,677. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,717 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,181. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

