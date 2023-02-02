Alpha Family Trust Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,450,000 after buying an additional 156,975 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 268,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,707,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,759,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

