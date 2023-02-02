AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.2% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AUPH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,100. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.