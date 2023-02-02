AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,250 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 147,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 218.3% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 340.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,690 shares of company stock worth $61,495,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $257.46. 147,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,984. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

