AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 1,353,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Articles

