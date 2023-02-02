AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $2.10 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,240. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.36.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

