AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $552,000 in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,734,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 357,387 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 814,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $354,637.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.33. 260,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,755. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $996.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of -0.10.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 80.53%. The business had revenue of $99.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

