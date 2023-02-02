AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $848,000 in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 362,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of New York Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 153,495 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,969. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.34%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

