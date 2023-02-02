AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $984,000 in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 415,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Puma Biotechnology makes up approximately 1.0% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 73,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 651.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 162,531 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

In other news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,644,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,216 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 2.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.44. 103,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 84.14%. Research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

