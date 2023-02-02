AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,867 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 44.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Lennar stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,394. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $108.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

