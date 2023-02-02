AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $754,000 Investment in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 131,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,279,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,995,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,289,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RWT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Redwood Trust news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RWT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 495,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,762. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently -129.58%.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

