AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Verona Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $417,000.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

VRNA traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 346,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $645,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,748.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,809,496 shares of company stock valued at $88,333,528 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verona Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

