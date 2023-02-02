AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Ellington Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 441,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a current ratio of 21.09.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -151.26%.

Ellington Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

