AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Stereotaxis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 66.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 51.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 89,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,472 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

Shares of STXS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 34,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,973. The company has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.74. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.38.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 56.49% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

