Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Alta Equipment Group has a payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 1.60. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

