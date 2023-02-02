AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.50

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCC. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 228,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

