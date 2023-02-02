Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $97.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,993,000 after buying an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,353,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,647,000 after buying an additional 47,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after buying an additional 402,578 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

