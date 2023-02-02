Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.78-$5.99 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 648,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,318. Amdocs has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

