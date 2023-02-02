Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.50). Approximately 165,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 490,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £140.66 million and a PE ratio of 675.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.49.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

