American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $4.57 on Wednesday, hitting $138.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,695. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after buying an additional 32,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,311,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

