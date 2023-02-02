American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AFG traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.50. 226,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 56,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

