American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$12.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.75.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG traded down $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.02. The stock had a trading volume of 607,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.82.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.