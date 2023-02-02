American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.78

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 16447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

AMWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The firm has a market cap of $993.71 million, a P/E ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after buying an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

