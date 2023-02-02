AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

AmerisourceBergen has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. AmerisourceBergen has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $12.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 266.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after purchasing an additional 309,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,120,000 after purchasing an additional 188,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 443.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 130,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

