AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $170.00 at Mizuho

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $132.00 and a 1 year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 198,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 94,907 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

