Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 410.85%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen updated its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.60 EPS.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $9.49 on Thursday, reaching $236.92. The stock had a trading volume of 471,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,549. Amgen has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.27.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Institutional Trading of Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11,454.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 177.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 127,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 81,299 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

