Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 410.85% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen updated its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.60 EPS.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,536. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.19. Amgen has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $219,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.94.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

