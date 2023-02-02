Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Hits $3.44 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $52.04 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00014647 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00403822 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.97 or 0.28346211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00524799 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,787 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.