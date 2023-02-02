Analysts Issue Forecasts for Confluent, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Confluent in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share.

Get Confluent alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 461.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $22,235,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 60.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 517,458 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.