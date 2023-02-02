Analysts Offer Predictions for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $66,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

