Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$6.34 million for the quarter.

