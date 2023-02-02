Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 2nd (ABC, AEP, AFL, ALGM, ALGN, ALGT, ALK, ALL, AMD, AMGN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 2nd:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $162.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen Co alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $199.00 to $201.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. to $44.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $335.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $83.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $85.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $138.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $76.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by SVB Securities from $282.00 to $267.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $282.00 to $267.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.50 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $177.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $156.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $177.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $170.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $146.00 to $161.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 441 ($5.45) to GBX 405 ($5.00). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $57.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $116.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $34.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €69.00 ($75.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $53.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.50 to $69.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $83.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $355.00 to $357.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $258.00 to $255.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $23.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $75.00 to $70.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $49.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $83.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $95.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $110.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target boosted by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$3.00.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 238 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.40). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $538.00 to $568.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $545.00 to $575.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $11.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €40.00 ($43.48) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $10.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $47.00 to $51.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $49.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €40.00 ($43.48) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €31.00 ($33.70) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €33.20 ($36.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €36.00 ($39.13) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $36.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $87.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $4.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.40. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $63.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $63.00 to $75.00. Raymond James currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $54.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 370 ($4.57). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €22.00 ($23.91) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €35.00 ($38.04) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $78.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$145.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$133.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$140.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$140.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$134.00 to C$138.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$140.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$140.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$145.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$146.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$133.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$134.00 to C$138.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$135.00 to C$140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$94.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $441.00 to $463.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$33.00 to C$36.00.

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €10.00 ($10.87) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $90.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $86.00 to $95.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $645.00 to $620.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $4.60 to $6.30.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $227.00 to $255.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $225.00 to $227.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $245.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $273.00 to $268.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.50 ($46.20) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price boosted by Argus from $43.00 to $50.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $72.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $76.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $177.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) was given a €59.00 ($64.13) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Lithium (CVE:LI) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.40.

American Lithium (CVE:LI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.25 to C$7.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Haywood Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$8.25 to C$10.25.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$8.25 to C$10.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $189.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $44.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $426.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $445.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $72.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$25.00.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$25.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $170.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $135.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $170.00 to $210.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $158.00 to $235.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $220.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $210.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $171.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $150.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $168.00 to $228.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by SVB Securities from $220.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $164.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $125.00 to $210.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $210.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $118.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $102.00 to $107.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $580.00 to $585.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research from $269.73 to $259.47. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $48.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $396.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $284.00 to $388.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by Stephens from $340.00 to $425.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $262.00 to $297.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $291.00 to $326.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $380.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $323.00 to $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $260.00 to $330.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $267.00 to $332.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $395.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $276.00 to $340.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $15.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $70.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $105.00 to $110.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $95.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $82.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $74.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $102.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $118.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $37.50. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $142.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $155.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $13.00 to $20.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $130.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $100.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $124.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $245.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $184.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €100.00 ($108.70) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €125.00 ($135.87) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €24.00 ($26.09) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €62.10 ($67.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $54.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $135.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $210.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $175.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $207.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $190.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.75 to $7.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $283.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $630.00 to $660.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $650.00 to $700.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $613.00 to $670.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $690.00 to $711.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $620.00 to $630.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $710.00 to $693.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $201.00 to $199.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $163.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $168.00 to $174.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $92.00 to $94.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $80.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$53.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$66.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$65.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$60.50.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$53.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$71.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$63.00 to C$60.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$65.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$66.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $164.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $40.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $74.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $3.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.47). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 97 ($1.20) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $158.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $183.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $128.00 to $133.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $108.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target raised by Argus from $128.00 to $133.00.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$12.25 to C$9.75.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.