Analysts Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target at $113.56

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

ArcBest Trading Up 5.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,168,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 16.7% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest stock opened at $87.83 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also

