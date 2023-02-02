Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) PT at $256.92

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 603 ($7.45) to GBX 636 ($7.85) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($6.92) to GBX 540 ($6.67) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of BP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BP by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 351,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of BP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at $21,904,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. BP has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

