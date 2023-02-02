Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $11.20

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $471.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 470,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 210,100 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 244,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

